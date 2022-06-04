Karnataka: Right-wing groups gather in Mandya for march to mosque in Srirangapatna, prohibitory orders imposed

Jamia Masjid mosque in Srirangapatna, Karnataka | Photo: Representative Image

Bengaluru: Despite prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC by the police in Mandya district, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists staged a demonstration in Srirangapatna, the erstwhile capital of Tipu Sultan, demanding that the Jamia mosque built by the Mysore ruler be returned to the Hindus.

The VHP and right wing Hindu groups have been claiming that a Hanuman temple was razed by the 18th-century ruler and a mosque built in its place.

Large number of Hindu activists took out a motorcycle rally heeding the call of VHP's 'Srirangapatna Chalo' campaign, but they were prevented from getting anywhere near the mosque. The VHP has also been demanding that Hindus be allowed to conduct prayers inside the mosque.

Last month, the Narendra Modi Vichar Manch had sought permission to conduct puja and prayers at the Jamia Masjid mosque in Srirangapatna, about 20 km from Mysuru.

The Manch has also asked the Karnataka government to stop the Archaeological Survey of India site, under which the mosque comes, from being used as a prayer hall.

Early last month, right wing Hindu groups played Hanuman Chalisa and other devotional hymns over loudspeakers at several temples at 5 am as a counter to the Azaan played from mosques at the same time.