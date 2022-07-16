Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition | File Photo

Bengaluru: In just a day, the Karnataka government Saturday withdrew its controversial decision to ban all photography and videography activities inside government offices.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued orders to withdraw it with immediate effect following sharp criticism from the Congress-led opposition party, which termed it “a tool to shield corruption in these departments”.

The ban was imposed Friday “on popular demand from government employees, as the State Government Employees Association had submitted a petition for the ban.”

According to a government circular, the association had requested the ban “to avoid the “misuse” of these tools that bring disrepute to the government and also their female colleagues”.