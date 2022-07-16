e-Paper Get App

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

The ban was imposed Friday “on popular demand from government employees, as the State Government Employees Association had submitted a petition for the ban.”

Shankar RajUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition | File Photo

Bengaluru: In just a day, the Karnataka government Saturday withdrew its controversial decision to ban all photography and videography activities inside government offices.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai issued orders to withdraw it with immediate effect following sharp criticism from the Congress-led opposition party, which termed it “a tool to shield corruption in these departments”.

The ban was imposed Friday “on popular demand from government employees, as the State Government Employees Association had submitted a petition for the ban.”

According to a government circular, the association had requested the ban “to avoid the “misuse” of these tools that bring disrepute to the government and also their female colleagues”.

Read Also
Presidential polls: Why did Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha cancel his Mumbai visit?
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaKarnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

RECENT STORIES

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Who is Margaret Alva? Know all about Opposition's vice presidential candidate

Sanjay Raut demands imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra till SC decides plea on...

Sanjay Raut demands imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra till SC decides plea on...

Uttar Pradesh: Row continues over Namaz & Hanuman Chalisa at Lulu Mall in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Row continues over Namaz & Hanuman Chalisa at Lulu Mall in Lucknow

CISCE declares ICSE class 10 results 2022; learn how to check via SMS

CISCE declares ICSE class 10 results 2022; learn how to check via SMS