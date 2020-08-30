Karnataka reports over 8,000 Covid-19 cases on 5th consecutive day

Bengaluru

For the fifth consecutive day, Karnataka reported over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases and over 100 Covid-related fatalities. On Sunday, there were 8,852 new Covid cases, pushing the caseload to 3,35,928. With 106 deaths on Sunday, the death toll touched 5,589.

There is no respite in Bengaluru, which has been consistently reporting over 2,000 cases. On Sunday, it was 2,821, taking the caseload to 1,27,263. It reported 27 fatalities, taking the toll to 1,938.

After a day of respite, new cases mounted in Mysuru with 734 people testing positive. There were 11 Covid-related deaths too. After Mysuru, it was Ballari (428), Belagavi (357), Davanagere (373), and Dakshina Kannada (334).

Among the new cases was Karnataka BJP state chief Nalinkumar Kateel. Also MP from Dakshina Kannada LS seat, he said he was hospitalised following the advice of doctors. However, he does not have any symptoms.