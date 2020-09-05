Karnataka reports more Covid cases as number of tests shoot up

Bengaluru

Karnataka continued contributing largely to India’s growing Covid-19 numbers adding 9,746 new cases to the list on Saturday. With this, the caseload in the state has gone up to 3,89,232 and active cases a shade below one lakh at 99,617. Despite the growing numbers, experts say there is nothing to worry as the figures are going up due to more tests being done. Also, the mortality rate is still low.

The state govt is taking the figures without much worry as there is no strain on hospitals or Covid centres; most prefer home treatment.

On Saturday, 128 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 6,298. Bengaluru had 3,093 new cases, pushing the caseload to 1,44,757. With 34 fatalities, the death toll stood at 2,125. Mysuru recorded 790 cases followed by Belagavi (473), Davanagere (395), Hassana (347) and Shivamogga (346).