Karnataka reports highest single-day Covid-19 cases

Bengaluru

Karnataka on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 case with 9,860 people testing positive. On Tuesday, the figure was 9,058. With Wednesday’s figures, the total caseload has gone up to 3,61,341 while the active cases stood at 94,489.

With 113 casualties, the death toll reached 5,950. Bengaluru, too, witnessed a steep rise in new cases with 3,420 testing positive, taking the caseload to 1,35,512. The city saw 32 fatalities. The death toll in Bengaluru alone crossed the 2,000-mark.

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in other districts too. While My­s­uru reported 667 new cases, Belagavi had 470 followed by Ballari (433), Dakshina Kannada (414), Tumakuru (337) Shiva­mo­gga (342), Dharwad (327) and Davanagere (321). Karnataka has the highest percentage of active cases in India — 94,489. Karnataka is fourth in caseload after Maharashtra, Andhra and Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka, along with neighbouring Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, account for 43% of all the Covid-19 cases in the country, the Union health ministry has said.