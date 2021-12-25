Karnataka reports 7 new cases of Omicron taking state's tally to 38, CM Basavaraj Bommai to hold experts meet tomorrow

Seven new cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Karnataka on Saturday, health minister K Sudhakar informed. All primary and secondary contacts of the patients have been tracked, traced and tested, he added.

With this, the state's tally of the Omicron variant has reached 38.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with experts on Sunday to discuss measures to control the spread of the Omicron variant. Bommai has said that a decision will be taken in the meeting on whether a night curfew should be imposed in the state.

"Omicron is rising in the country. My fear is that the Covid-19 cases are rising in Maharashtra, Kerala as well as in Tamil Nadu. This scares me. After reaching Bengaluru, I will discuss with all the important people and will decide the next course of action keeping in view the present situation," Bommai said on Saturday.

He also said that the guidelines issued earlier are still continuing in the state. However, after reviewing the situation, more strict measures can be initiated.

Meanwhile, Karnataka logged 270 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, registering a significant dip in comparison to Friday’s tally of 405.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 25, 2021, 11:03 PM IST