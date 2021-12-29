Karnataka reports 5 new cases of Omicron variant; state's tally rises to 43

Karnataka on Wednesday reported five new cases of the Omicron variant taking the state's tally to 43.

"5 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka today. All positive persons have been isolated and primary and secondary contacts have been identified and tested," Karnataka Health Minister, Dr Sudhakar K said.

As far as the vaccination is concerned, Karnataka has a target of vaccinating 31,75,000 teenagers, aged 15 to 17 years, and jabbing 15,31,600 senior citizens, aged above 60 years with comorbidities.

After attending a detailed video conference with the Union government on Tuesday afternoon, Health Commissioner D Randeep said any student ID would suffice for pre-registration of adolescents on CoWIN portal and that the education department data would be used for ascertaining the number of dropouts.

Meanwhile, amid the growing cases of coronavirus in state and Omicron scare, Karnataka announced Sunday a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am for 10 days starting December 28.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar said that all public gatherings for new year celebrations will be prohibited. "Only 50 per cent occupancy in hotels will be allowed," he added. The rule will apply to pubs and restaurants also.

The decision was following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with ministers, senior officials and experts on the spread of the Omicron variant. "Based on the situation in the next 10 days, the government will review whether additional curbs are necessary," he said.

(with PTI inputs)

