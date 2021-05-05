Karnataka records over 50,000 new COVID-19 cases, 346 deaths

Bengaluru: Karnataka’s pandemic situation worsened Wednesday with the state recording over 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of active cases stands at 4,87,288.

The state’s Covid-19 bulletin showed that Karnataka recorded 50,112 new cases, the highest ever single-day count for the state. Of these, 23,106 were reported in the state capital Bengaluru.

The state also recorded 346 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported 44,631 new Covid-19 cases and 292 deaths.

The daily test positivity rate too climbed to a dangerous 32 per cent indicating the beginning of a third wave. In other words, every third person whose sample was tested, was found to have contracted the viral disease.