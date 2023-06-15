 Karnataka: Rahul, Sidda, DKS Summoned In Defamation Case 
Shankar RajUpdated: Thursday, June 15, 2023, 12:24 AM IST
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Bengaluru has summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar in a defamation case.

The case is related to the 40% cut allegation – a reference to the 40% commission allegedly collected as bribe by few ministers and bureaucrats of the former BJP government headed by Basavaraj Bommai.

This was the main charge of the Congress in the run-up to the recent Assembly election. Posters, banners and ‘PayCM’ QR code type of posters with Bommai’s photo had appeared all across the state.

The complaint was filed by state BJP state secretary Keshavaprasad on May 9. He alleged that the Congress advertisement printed in newspapers on May 5, 2023, claimed the then BJP government indulged in 40 per cent corruption and had looted people and the government of ₹1.5 lakh crore in four years.

