Karnataka: Rahul Gandhi pays respect to Shivakumara Swami on occasion of his Jayanti at Sree Siddaganga Math in Tumakaru; see pics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid respect to Shivakumara Swami on the occasion of his Jayanti at Sree Siddaganga Math, Tumakaru (Karnataka), reported ANI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached Karnataka's Bengaluru on Thursday on a two-day state visit ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2023.

Speaking to ANI on Gandhi's visit to the state, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that he will be meeting senior leaders and will be looking to strengthen the party for the upcoming polls.

"He will be meeting senior leaders, frontal organisation, party executive committee. He will also visit the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office," Kharge said.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 08:27 PM IST