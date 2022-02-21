Karnataka: Protest turns violent over killing of Bajrang Dal activist in Shivamogga; police arrest two in connection with murder

Shivamogga police have arrested at least two people in connection with the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha that took place here on the night of Feb 20.

ADGP Murugan while speaking to media reporters confirmed the arrest of two people in the case.

The ADGP appealed to the people to remain peaceful, not give importance to rumours and help the police department to maintain law and order.

The details of the accused persons have not yet been revealed.

Speaking to the reporters, Police Superintendent of Police B M Lakshmi Prasad said, "Our priority is to find them out and get them punished. We request people to cooperate with us and not to act emotionally."

A case has been registered at Doddapete police station in Shivamogga city based on a complaint by Harsha’s mother Padma.

Meanwhile, communal tension gripped parts of Karnataka Monday following the murder the Bajarang Dal activist.

The protests over the death of 23-year-old took a violent turn after protesters began to pelt stones, brandish weapons and set vehicles ablaze. To ensure that the situation did not get out of hand, police had to resort to using tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Following widespread arson, burning of vehicles and stone-pelting, Section 144 was imposed in Shivamogga. Schools and colleges were immediately shut. A large crowd of Bajrang Dal supporters accompanied the youth's body as it was taken home despite the prohibitory orders.

The administration has imposed curbs on public gatherings and ordered that schools and colleges will stay shut.

Harsha, a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal member who worked as a tailor, was stabbed brutally by unidentified persons around 9 pm last night. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has told the reporters that two persons had been arrested while three more are suspected of being involved in the crime.

While a section of the BJP linked the murder to the hijab controversy, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the probe so far has not revealed any such link.

Speaking about the incident, Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai expressed grief and assured that all of the responsible for the act will be arrested at the earliest.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 04:11 PM IST