Karnataka prepares a 32 kg Constitution book with rights & duties carved on brass pages

32 kg book on Constitution made with brass pages |

Karnataka: A book weighing 32 kg, with citizens' fundamental rights and duties carved on pages of brass named ‘Samvidhan se Desh’ was completed on Constitution Day, November 26, 2022 with the inspiration of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. The book was completed in just 14 hours.

The main objective of the book is to make even uneducated people aware of their fundamental rights and duties.

Suggestions and opinions were taken from 25 MPs, 45 MLAs, 20 Collectors and 17 best constitution experts and the process went on for three months.

Donation of Rs 10 per person was collected from public to fund the book.

Talking about the metal used to make the book, the makers said that brass was used as it is said to be auspicious and with the wish of making the Constitution an immortal document.

What's next?

Before Constitution Day, 2023, efforts are being made to preserve the constitution of 193 countries through a 4 feet brass book by the makers of ‘Samvidhan se Desh’ book.

Donations of ₹1 from per person was done on a once in a lifetime basis and, in a span of just 7 hours, ₹42,000 have been collected.

The book will have a total of 99 pages of 14 by 48 inches, whose total weight will be 57 kg, in which the weight of the main page is 10 kg. Tthere will be 6000 thousand pictures in the book.

‘Samvidhan se Desh’ makers have also penned down a song which has been sung by famous bhajan singer Anup Jalota.

