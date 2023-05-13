Karnataka poll results: Snake found at BJP office in Shiggaon, rescued; building premises secured amid CM's presence (WATCH) |

During the vote counting process for the Karnataka Assembly elections, a strange incident occurred in Shiggaon Constituency on Saturday. As the votes were being counted, a snake entered the BJP camp office premises in Shiggaon, causing chaos among the people present there. However, the snake was later rescued, and the building premises were secured with the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

#WATCH A snake which had entered BJP camp office premises in Shiggaon, rescued; building premises secured amid CM's presence pic.twitter.com/1OgyLLs2wt — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Close contest between CM Basavaraj Bommai and Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan

Shiggaon is one of the closely watched seats in the Karnataka Assembly elections as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is running for re-election for the fourth consecutive time, is in an extremely close contest with Congress candidate Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan. Despite reports of CM Basavaraj Bommai having a strong electoral advantage, the final results will depend on the people's verdict, which is expected in a few hours.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Basavaraj Bommai emerged victorious in this constituency, securing 83,868 votes, while Congress candidate Syed Azimpir Khadri received 37,819 votes.

High-decibel campaign by BJP, Congress, and Janata Dal (Secular)

The three key players in the fray- the incumbent BJP, the Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular) - conducted a high-decibel campaign, pulling out all stops and heavyweight campaigners to woo voters. The election holds significant importance as it was held almost a year before the 2024 general elections.

BJP trying to get back in power

The BJP is hoping to become the first party to return to power in Karnataka since 1985. Legislative Assembly elections were held on May 10, 2023, to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. The voting was carried out peacefully, with a record-high voter turnout of 73.19 percent, surpassing the 72.36 percent recorded in 2018.