Karnataka Poll Results: Congress books 50 rooms at Bengaluru hotel to prevent poaching of MLAs

Congress supporters celebrate the party's lead in the Karnataka Assembly election results, at party office in New Delhi on Saturday. | ANI

Celebrations have begun within Congress camp in Karnataka as the party takes a lead over BJP and JD(S). Amidst revellery, the grand old party is planning to shift its winning candidates to a resort in the outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday, a news report in IANS read.

Given the vote count trend presently, Congress is likely to achieve a majority in the Karnataka Assembly and form the new government. Meanwhile, the party workers have taken to the streets to celebrate party's victory.

The party, earlier in the day, asked all the MLAs to arrive, who have secured major leads and their victories to reach Bengaluru by Saturday night. The leaders will be shifted to the resort.

News agency IANS quoted sources saying that the party was considering shifting the MLAs to a Jaipur resort in the eventuality of not attaining majority. They further stated that the leadership, now that it is convinced of attaining majority, the MLAs will be kept in a resort near Bengaluru to prevent similar situation as they experienced after Maharashtra polls.

There are reports that have been speculating that the MLAs will be shifted to Hilton hotel in the Silicon Valley of India, Bengaluru while others have been speculating that the MLAs will likely be shifted to Eagleton resort in Bidadi. The party has reportedly booked 50 rooms to place the MLAs to prevent poaching.