Karnataka Police summons Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor in connection with drug consumption case

Son of Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor and brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhanth was arrested along with four other accused after police raided a five-star hotel here where a party was under way on June 12 night.

Shankar RajUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 06:27 PM IST
article-image

Bengaluru: Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor has been asked by the police to appear before the investigation officer within seven days in connection with a drug consumption case.

His medical test confirmed he had consumed cocaine and ganja. However, Siddhanth claimed that someone spiked his drink while he was DJing and another person gave him a cigarette. He was unaware that he had consumed drugs.

The police now plan to show the footage of the CCTV from the premises and want Siddhanth to identify the persons who allegedly gave him a drink and cigarette while he was DJing.

Police said they have also retrieved data from the actor's mobile phone and needed clarifications on some of the conversations.

Siddhanth was the fifth accused in the case.

