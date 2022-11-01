Karnataka Police job aspirants resort to desperate measures; falls at the feet of HM

Karnataka: Police constable job aspirants fell at the feet of home minister Araga Jnanendra, Minister of Home Department excluding intelligence Wing of Karnataka Overview Education History at Tumkuru, Karnataka asking him to increase job quotas & start appointing people. More than 100 had come from North Karnataka to meet him at the event.

The job aspirants were crying and begging him to consider their case. Home Minister Araga was at a junior college grounds for 'Kannada Rajyotsava' event. He was seen ignoring their requests and the aspirants desperately fell at his feet.

Karnataka Rajyotsava Day is observed every year on November 1st. The State of Karnataka was founded on Karnataka Rajyotsava Day or Karnataka Divas or Karnataka Foundation Day. Karnataka was formed in 1956 when all Kannada-speaking regions of India were merged to form a single state. This is a public holiday in the State, and the people of Karnataka celebrate it.