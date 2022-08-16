Karnataka: Police fire at suspect following clash between groups in Shivamogga on I-day

The state police Tuesday fired at a suspect, Mohammed Jabi, an accused in a stabbing incident that took place on Monday | Photo: Twitter Image

Even as the situation in Karnatak's Shivamogga continued to remain tense following clashes between two communities over putting up banners of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th Century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, the state police Tuesday fired at a suspect, Mohammed Jabi, an accused in a stabbing incident that took place on Monday as two groups clashed.

Jabi is undergoing treatment at District McCann hospital in Shivamogga city.

Following the clash in the district, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra held a meeting with the additional director general of police (law and order), Alok Kumar, and other senior police officials in Shivamogga.

Notably, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed Monday night in Shivamogga amid clashes.

Speaking to reporters, the Home Minister said, "nobody should take law into their own hands," adding that there is nothing wrong in installing a poster of Savarkar, who had fought for the country's freedom.