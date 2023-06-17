 Karnataka: Police Constable Brutally Assaulted With Machetes In Holenarasipura; Shocking Visuals Surface
This is the second incident of violence against a policeman in recent days after a constable was earlier mowed down by a speeding tractor in Kalaburagi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident, a constable, identified Sharath was brutally attacked in Holenarasipura on Thursday when he intervened to settle a fight. Reportedly, he was off duty and had gone to his friend's birthday party. The group attacked him with machetes and even jumped on him when he fell due to injuries.

The critically injured cop has been admitted to a hospital. This is the second incident of violence against a policeman in recent days after a constable was earlier mowed down by a speeding tractor in Kalaburagi.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

