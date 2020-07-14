Karnataka police books man for violating home quarantine rules 163 times

The Karnataka police have booked a man for allegedly violating home quarantine rules 163 times and moving around freely outside.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the Kundapura police in Karnataka have registered a case against Sahab Singh, who had arrived at his rented house at Koteshwara from Mumbai on June 29. He was asked to undergo home quarantine till July 13. But, he was found loitering and visiting hotels in Udupi.

Officials tracked his movement through mobile GPS trackers and learned that he has breached the quarantine period 163 times. Later, a case was registered under IPC Sections 269, and 270 against Singh in Kundapura Police Station.