Karnataka police books man for violating home quarantine rules 163 times

The Karnataka police have booked a man for allegedly violating home quarantine rules 163 times and moving around freely outside.
According to a report by Deccan Herald, the Kundapura police in Karnataka have registered a case against Sahab Singh, who had arrived at his rented house at Koteshwara from Mumbai on June 29. He was asked to undergo home quarantine till July 13. But, he was found loitering and visiting hotels in Udupi.
Officials tracked his movement through mobile GPS trackers and learned that he has breached the quarantine period 163 times. Later, a case was registered under IPC Sections 269, and 270 against Singh in Kundapura Police Station.
The Karnataka government on Monday said shops selling essentials including milk, groceries and vegetables, would be permitted to open from 5 am to 12 pm in the city and outskirts during the week-long lockdown from Tuesday night to check rising COVID-19 cases.
However, aimed at minimising the movement of individuals outside their homes, home delivery of essential items will be allowed, the guidelines issued by the government for lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts said. With a spike in COVID-19 cases, the state government on Saturday had announced complete lockdown in the two districts from Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)