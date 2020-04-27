Karnataka Police beat up CRPF commando for not wearing mask amid COVID-19 pandemic

Bengaluru: Over-zealousness of the local police in implementing lockdown rules is well known, but things went a bit far when a CRPF commando was allegedly beaten up by the local police in Karnataka after he was caught without a mask in violation of coronavirus precautions.

The commando was in civilian clothes and on leave at his hometown Belagavi. He has alleged that he was beaten up, handcuffed and made to sit on the floor. His picture showing him chained went viral on social media.

Sachin Savant, the commando who was beaten up, belonged to the CoBRA or Commando Battalion for Resolute Action unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). CoBRA is skilled in guerilla warfare and is usually involved in anti-Maoist operations.

A livid CRPF has written to the Karnataka Police chief, Praveen Sood, stating that the "unpleasant situation could have been avoided had the state police taken the CRPF hierarchy into confidence" before arresting commando Sachin Savant on April 23.

According to a senior officer quoted by the Press Trust of India, the CRPF is considering "a counter FIR against the atrocious action of the police".