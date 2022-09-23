Karnataka 'PayCM' rally: Congress leaders including K Siddaramaih, DK Shivakumar detained, say ' protest will continue'

KPCC President D K Shivakumar, LoP Siddaramaiah paste a poster with QR code and the phrase PayCM written above targetting Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, during a protest against the state government over alleged corruption, in Bengaluru, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. | -

The Congress in Karnataka has intensified its campaign targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai by pasting the 'PayCM' posters at the BJP's Nelamangala office on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Friday. Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, and several other leaders of the party including BK Hariprasad, Priyank Khadge, Randeep Singh Surjewala were detained.

The PayCM QR code sporting the photograph of the Chief Minister gets directed to a website - '40% Sarkara' - accusing the Bommai-led BJP government was charging 40 per cent commission on public works. The website was launched a few days ago by the Congress.

The campaign comes ahead of the assembly elections in Karnataka next year. The Congress is trying to rake up the issue of contractor Santosh Patil's death by suicide in an Udupi hotel earlier this year.

Earlier this week, posters resembling the design of Paytm, and carrying the image of Bommai on the QR code with the message "40% accepted here" had surfaced across Bengaluru.

"Yes, this ('PayCM' poster protest) will continue in the entire state. This is a campaign by the Congress party against this "40% corruption government," said Karnataka LoP Siddaramaiah, after being detained.

While CM Bommai said that "It is all politically motivated. I have challenged them to produce proof. During their (Congress) tenure, there were many scams that should be looked into," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Following the PayCM campaign, the BJP started 'Scam-Ramaiah' pointing to the alleged scams taken place during the Congress government in Karnataka led by then chief minister Siddaramaiah.

BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel charged that the Congress has falsely accused the Chief Minister and Karnataka has been insulted by this allegation.