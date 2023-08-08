Karnataka: OSD To Ex-CM Falls Prey To Sextortion; Loses ₹6.8 Lakh Over Video Call

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Sextortion cases in the city rose by 44% in 2022 | Representative Image

Karnataka: In a shocking incident, a 58-year-old man lost around Rs 6.8 lakh after falling prey to sextortion in Karnataka. The man has formerly served as an officer on special duty (OSD) for a former chief minister of Karnataka. The man claimed that he lost the amount after receiving a video call from an anonymous number.

Receives video call

As per reports from Times of India, the victim officer hails from Malleswaram in Karnataka. The victim said that he received a video call when he came out of the bathroom while he was staying at a guest house in Maharashtra's Nashik district. He responded to the video call by receiving the call. The same video call was later used against the victim to extort money from him.

Victim approaches police

In his complaint to the Bengaluru city police commissioner, the victim said that there was a constant demand for money by the perpetrators. Therefore, he approached the police. The victim said that he received another call from some other number. He said that the caller identified himself as Mahendra Singh and that the caller said that he is a reporter and works for a Hindi news channel.

Anonymous threat call

Singh allegedly threatened the victim saying that he has got a complaint against the victim from a woman. The woman claimed that the victim had video called her and behaved inappropriately with her. Singh demanded money from the victim officer and threatened to make the video viral on social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube and others if he does not cough up the amount.

On the assurance of deleting the video from Mahendra Singh, the victim paid an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh and also transferred an amount of Rs 50,000 to the perpetrator's account. Later, the victim also paid Rs 2 lakh and Rs 2.8 lakh in two different accounts, as per reports from TOI. After getting frustrated over repeated demands of money from the extortionist, the victim finally approached the police and filed a complaint. Police has initiated action against the extortionists.

