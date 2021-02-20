Karnataka: Negative RT-PCR certificate mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra - Here's the full list of guidelines

As the state of Maharashtra sees a notable rise in the COVID-19 cases, neighbouring state Karnataka has issued guidelines for those travelling from Maharashtra. The government of Karnataka issued a circular stating that those arriving from Maharashtra will have to produce negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.

The rule is applicable to all those travelling by flights, buses, trains or personal transport in the state. Stating that a second wave has possibly started in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has made it compulsory to follow all the guidelines issued by the health ministry.

On Saturday, Health Minister of Karnataka, K Sudhakar, said "There are as many as 5000-6000 in Maharashtra, every day, on average. We have issued circulars since we share a border with the state. Unless we see RT-PCR negative certificates from those coming from the state they won't be permitted to enter Karnataka,” K Sudhakar said. The death toll in Maharashtra has also risen, with 44 deaths reported since the surge in coronavirus cases.