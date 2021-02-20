Karnataka: Negative RT-PCR certificate mandatory for travellers from Maharashtra - Here's the full list of guidelines

As the state of Maharashtra sees a notable rise in the COVID-19 cases, neighbouring state Karnataka has issued guidelines for those travelling from Maharashtra. The government of Karnataka issued a circular stating that those arriving from Maharashtra will have to produce negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours.
The rule is applicable to all those travelling by flights, buses, trains or personal transport in the state. Stating that a second wave has possibly started in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government has made it compulsory to follow all the guidelines issued by the health ministry.
On Saturday, Health Minister of Karnataka, K Sudhakar, said "There are as many as 5000-6000 in Maharashtra, every day, on average. We have issued circulars since we share a border with the state. Unless we see RT-PCR negative certificates from those coming from the state they won't be permitted to enter Karnataka,” K Sudhakar said. The death toll in Maharashtra has also risen, with 44 deaths reported since the surge in coronavirus cases.
According to a report, the minister on Friday had said that people coming from Kerala and Maharashtra, the two states which have seen a spike in coronavirus cases, will be monitored meticulously and special attention will be paid to the bordering districts. Cautioning people against negligence, he said that the pandemic is not behind [us] and also hinted at the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19.
Earlier this week, the Karnataka government had issued new guidelines mandating all those coming to the state from Kerala and abroad to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours. He mentioned that Kerala was reporting nearly 4,000-5,000 cases every day.
In Karnataka, 39% of the vaccination drive target for Friday was reached, as 40,575 healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated across the state.
Meanwhile as COVID-19 cases see a rise in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray have warned the people to follow precautions and guidelines seriously otherwise there would be a possibility to impose lockdown again in the state.