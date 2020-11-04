Karnataka mulls ban on firecrackers

Bengaluru

After Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Haryana, the Karnataka government is now mulling a ban of fireworks this Diwali to protect Covid-19 patients.

Experts opine the smoke and pollutants from firecrackers can badly hurt infected Covid patients. However, a final decision is yet to be taken. A senior health ministry official told media meetings have already been held between the government and members of the technical committee appointed for Covid management. The committee has told the government since Covid is known to affect lungs of patients and leave them vulnerable even in the post-recovery period, smoke containing pollutants can aggravate the conditions.