Karnataka mulling to press pause button to Shramik trains from Maharashtra

Bengaluru: Karnataka is mulling to press the pause button to the Shramik trains from Maharashtra bringing migrant workers and those who had lost their jobs as the State on Saturday reported 216 new Covid-19 positive cases – the highest per day jump since the beginning of the outbreak of the pandemic. Of the new cases, 187 had come from Maharashtra.

With the new cases, the overall total cases in Karnataka stands at 1,959, with active cases at 1,307.

Two new deaths have been reported in the state, taking the toll to 42. But one of the patients had committed suicide when he returned from Maharashtra on May 20 and was sent to the quarantine facilities. He was found dead on May 21 morning, and the lab test reports which came the next day confirmed that he was Covid positive.

The highest number of new cases reported on Saturday was reported from Yadgiri (72). Raichuru came second with 40 new cases. Mandya (28), Chikkaballapura (26) and Gadag (15) topped the chart.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban reported four new cases.

This huge spike in the number of cases comes even as the state government is struggling to ease the economic lockdown, and still manage all travellers through testing and quarantine measures.