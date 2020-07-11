Karnataka Minister's aide hosts birthday party, violates norms to prevent COVID-19

Karnataka Health Minister Sri Ramulu's close aide and BJP leader from Gadag Shivana Gowda SH hosted birthday party on Friday night violating guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Those who attended the party could be seen without face masks and violating social distancing norms in the visuals. Police have said that the visuals are being examined and a case will be filed.

"We have got visuals. We are examining them. The party happened late last night. We are going to file a case," said Gadag SP.

Karnataka government has asked people to avoid mass gatherings and take necessary precautions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka stands at 33,418, including 19,039 active cases. While 13,836 people have been cured/discharged/migrated, the death toll stands at 543.