Karnataka minister warns of Godhra like situation

Bengaluru: Karnataka minister CT Ravi courted controversy with a video of him purportedly saying that a Godhra-like situation may arise if the majority community loses its patience surfacing on Friday, drawing a strong reaction from the Congress which has described it "provocative."

The Congress wanted police to register a case against him and take him into custody.

"Most intimidating provocative threat issued by CT Ravi. The police must immediately book a case against him and take him into preventive custody. Holding a constitutional post, he has no business to speak like this," senior Congress leaders Dinesh Gundu Rao tweeted, sharing the video.

Ravi, the tourism minister, purportedly made the statement while responding to a question by reporters supposedly on Wednesday regarding Congress MLA U T Khader's recent statement that Karnataka will "blow up in cinders" if the Citizenship Amendment Act is implemented.

"It is this mind set (referring to Khader statement) that set fire to a train in Godhra and the people of this mindset are the ones who burnt Karsevaks alive, we know this.

If there is a reaction- hope Khader has seen what happened, when people reacted with rage as soon as the train was set fire in Godhra. If he has forgotten, let him recollect it once," Ravi purportedly says in the footage.