Karnataka minister says letter not an act of revolt

Despite facing flak from party and cabinet colleagues in Karnataka, senior Bharatiya Janata Party minister KS Eshwarappa has defended his move in sending a letter to the governor complaining about Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s alleged interference in the affairs of his rural development and panchayat raj department.

At the same breath, he denied that the letter was an act of revolt.

“Not a rebel, I’m loyal to the party and I do not act impulsively. What I’m doing is in the best interest of the party and the government. I’m making sure the CM doesn’t set a bad precedent (in governance standards),” he said, adding that he was only seeking the advice from the governor.

He also denied any discord between him and Yediyurappa.

“I discussed only administrative matters regarding my department with the governor. If need be, I will go to Delhi,” he added.

The minister recalled that Yediyurappa had left BJP and floated the Karnataka Janata Party in 2012 after the latter was “misled by a few people close to him. He may have similarly been misled while making allocations to my department,” he said.

Eshwarappa said his letter should not be viewed as a complaint against Yediyurappa.

He said that he had met the governor to seek his “advice on the issue of allocation” since he was Gujarat finance minister for a long time.

“It is not good to take decisions (on my department) without bringing it to my notice. One must follow the procedures,’’ he said.

“Yediyurappa and I grew up, sharing food. We were business partners too. We do not have any personal issues. However, rules and regulations should not be violated. Arun Singh (BJP leader in charge of Karnataka) said that what I have done is wrong. However, that is his opinion.”

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Friday said he had received the same letter that Eshwarappa wrote to the governor and that the issue will be resolved amicably in the next few days.