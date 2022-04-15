‘Karnataka minister quitting not enough’: Congress demands Eshwarappa's arrest over contractor death, demands FIR to be lodged on corruption charges

The Congress on Thursday said it will continue with its protests till Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa is arrested and booked for murder and corruption, describing his resignation as "too little, too late".

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar told news agency ANI that resignation is not a solution, a case of corruption has to be registered against state minister KS Eshwarappa and he should be arrested in connection with the death case of contractor Santosh Patil.

"Resignation is not a solution. A case of corruption has to be registered, then he has to be arrested," Shivakumar told ANI.

The Congress leader questioned why FIR was not registered for asking for a 40 per cent commission from the contractor.

"His mother, wife, brother, everyone has alleged that he was tortured and was asked for a 40 per cent commission; where's the FIR on that?... our agitation is not on behalf of DK Shivakumar or Congress, it is the voice of Karnataka," he added.

Eshwarappa, who is facing charges of abetment to suicide in connection with the death of a civil contractor in Udupi, announced stepping down from his position on Thursday.

"Minister Eshwarappa's belated resignation is too little, too late. Eshwarappa has to be arrested. Section 13 of Prevention of Corruption Act must be added to the FIR. The High Court monitored SIT must investigate and file challan. Independent probe of 40% Commission Bommai Government!" Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah demanded the arrest of the Minister.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa announced his resignation on Thursday, following the row over his alleged role in the suicide of the contractor. He said that he will hand over his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tomorrow.

Eshwarappa said that he does not want to embarrass anybody including the high command leaders of the party.

Earlier, the brother of the deceased contractor Santosh Patil on Wednesday demanded the arrest of Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa and his close aides Ramesh and Basawaraj.

A Congress delegation led by state party chief DK Shivakumar, and former chief minister Siddaramaiah also met the Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, demanding the expulsion of Eshwarappa from the state cabinet as well as his arrest over contractor Santosh Patil's death.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 09:51 AM IST