 Karnataka: Mandya Man Kills Wife After Being Unable To Bear Her Obsession Of Creating, Sharing Reels On Social Media
Karnataka: Mandya Man Kills Wife After Being Unable To Bear Her Obsession Of Creating, Sharing Reels On Social Media

As per news reports, after murdering her at home in Mandyakoppalu village in Mandya’s Srirangapatna taluk, the accused contacted the emergency helpline number 102 and surrendered himself to the police.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 05:30 PM IST
A man frustrated over her wife’s social media reels murdered her and threw the body in Cauvery river before surrendering to the police. 

The accused, identified as Srinath, allegedly strangled his 26-year-old wife Pooja using a cord. As per reports, he increasingly became frustrated by his wife’s dedication in using her mobile phone and continuous involvement in making and sharing her own reels on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

Accused surrendered himself to the police

As per news reports, after murdering her at home in Mandyakoppalu village in Mandya's Srirangapatna taluk, the accused contacted the emergency helpline number 102 and surrendered himself to the police. Reports suggest that the couple had been together for nine years after falling in love and subsequently marrying. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

