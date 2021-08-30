Karnataka: Mandatory 7-day institutional quarantine for visitors from Kerala; deets inside

Bengaluru: Worried over the spike in Covid cases in Kerala, Karnataka Monday decided to impose week-long institutional quarantine on those entering from the neighbouring state irrespective of the vaccination status.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to assess the pandemic situation. “One week institutional quarantine is mandatory for people coming from Kerala and testing on the seventh day is compulsory, irrespective of the persons vaccinated and holding a negative report after RT-PCR test,” a statement issued by the Karnataka CM’s Office (CMO) said.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Revenue Minister R Ashok said the new rule would apply to students as well. “All visitors, including students, will also be subjected to a Covid-19 test after completing the one-week institutional quarantine,” he added.

Details on whether the rule will apply to short-term visitors and competitive exam candidates and the date of implementation would be informed in a government order by Tuesday morning, an official said.

Meanwhile, the case numbers, Covid deaths, and positivity rate have increased in the week ending August 28 in Bengaluru. However, hospital admissions have continued to drop. The Technical Advisory Committee has said that there is nothing to worry over the small bump in numbers.

