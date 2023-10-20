Karnataka: Man Dies After Being Hit By Wooden Plough By Wife, Son Over Domestic Issue In Mandya; Both Held

Pixabay

A 45-year-old man was killed after being hit by a wooden plough allegedly by his wife and son, following a quarrel over a domestic issue at a village in Karnataka's Mandya district, police said on Friday.

After the Thursday night incident at Chapuradoddi village in Maddur taluk, both Savitha and her 24-year-old son Shashank fled to Bengaluru from where they were arrested on Friday early morning, police said.

According to the police, Savitha and her husband Umesh shared a strained relationship. They always quarreled over domestic issues and once her son got a job in Bengaluru, she also moved in with him to the city where he worked at a bar.

Husband did not allow his wife to enter home

It's been over six months since Savitha had been living with her son in Bengaluru. On Thursday, she returned to her village Chapuradoddi to perform "pitru paksha puja". However, Umesh refused her entry which led to a heated argument between the couple, a senior police officer said.

A few hours later, both Savitha and Umesh got into a fight again after he made certain allegations against his wife which enraged her. She then called her son Shashank to the village, he said.

Son confronts father

After reaching home, Shashank questioned his father over the allegations made by him against his mother. It led to a quarrel following which he along with his mother attacked Umesh with a wooden plough on his head which led to excessive bleeding, the officer said.

The mother and son fled on Shashank's bike to Bengaluru. Umesh, who had sustained a severe head injury, succumbed, the officer added.

A case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and Shashank and Savitha were traced and arrested from Bengaluru, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

