Karnataka Man Accidentally Cuts Off Finger While Offering Blood To Goddess Kali For Modi's Third Term

It has been noticed on multiple occasions that certain politicians and actors have fans who exceed the bounds of expressing their affection. In a peculiar incident, Arun Vernekar, a fervent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi residing in Sonarwada, Karwar, Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka, accidentally severed his finger while attempting to draw blood as an offering to Goddess Kali while praying for Modi's third term as Prime Minister.

According to reports, he lost the front portion of his left forefinger when attempting to cut its base with a machete. Speaking to reporters in Karwar, he explained, "I intended to collect some blood, but the force exceeded my expectations, resulting in the partial amputation of my finger. I will now regard it as an offering to the Goddess."

Despite the injury, the finger remained attached to his hand. He managed to gather the blood and used it to inscribe "Ma Kali Ma Modi Baba Ka Raksha Karo" (Mother Kali, protect our Modi) with it.

Varun recorded the stunt on camera, and the video of the incident is now circulating widely on social media platforms.

The visual content may be disturbing for some viewers, viewer discretion is advised.

After Arun accidentally cut off his finger, his family members rushed him to the hospital. Doctors informed them that surgical repair of the finger was not possible and recommended complete amputation.

The young jeweler and BJP supporter is an avid admirer of the PM. He has erected a small temple for PM Modi in his house, complete with a bust of the PM. He also regularly performs special prayers here. The temple also features pictures of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah. Beneath it lies a plaque inscribed with the words "While Modi is the guardian of Bharat Mata, I am the guardian of Modi Baba."

In 2014, during BJP's first election campaign led by Modi, Vernekar wrote a letter to the public in blood.