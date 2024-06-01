Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Polls: Will BJP Repeat Its 2019 Performance?

Karnataka completed its voting process for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in two phases – April 26 and May 7. Voters sealed the fate of candidates spread across 28 constituencies in the state.

The voting pattern in the state paints an interesting picture, with the voters often supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Lok Sabha elections; while backing the Congress or Janata Dala (Secular) (JDS) during the state assembly elections.

Voter turnout for Lok Sabha 2024 elections

Karnataka witnessed strong voter turnout. On April 26, a total of 247 candidates contested from 14 constituencies. Chikballapur had the highest number of candidates with 29, while Dakshina Kannada had the fewest with nine. This phase included 226 male and 21 female candidates. The first phase recorded a 69.56 per cent turnout.

On May 7, a total of 227 candidates contested for the remaining 14 constituencies. Davangere had the highest number of candidates with 30, while Raichur had the fewest with eight. This phase also saw a gender distribution of 206 male and 21 female candidates. The second phase saw 71.84 per cent voter turnout.

2019 Lok Sabha elections

In the 2019 elections, the BJP achieved a major victory by winning 25 seats, while the Congress and JD(S) secured just one seat each.

2014 Lok Sabha elections

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 17 seats, the Congress won nine seats, and the JD(S) won two seats.