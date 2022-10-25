Karnataka: Lingayat seer found dead at Ramanagara Mutt; 2-page suicide note found

Representative Photo |

Another Lingayat seer, Basavalinga Swami of Sri Kanchugal Bande Mutt, was found dead in a room at his mutt on Monday, October 24, in Ramanagara district, weeks after a Lingayat seer in Karnataka's Belagavi district allegedly died by suicide.

In the Ramanagara district of Karnataka, a case of unnatural death has been reported to the Kudur police station. "A two-page death note was found in the room of the mutt in Ramnagara district where pontiff's body was found, yesterday, after an unnatural death," police said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The dead body of the seer was discovered next to a two-page death note. According to the note, a few people were allegedly harassing the seer and threatening to defame him. 45-year-old Basavalinga Swami served as the mutt's seer for more than 25 years.