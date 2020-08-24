Karnataka lifts all COVID-19 restrictions on inter-state travel, quarantine period and e-pass

Bengaluru: Despite rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Monday lifted all restrictions on inter-state travel, waived off the mandated quarantine period, and the need to register or get a pass for entry.

The move follows the Union Government circular on Saturday to the Chief Secretaries of all states, informing them that there shall be no restrictions on inter-state and intra-state travel of people and goods.

Now, all asymptomatic travellers can report to work or perform their activities in Karnataka without any requirement of 14 days home quarantine. “However, they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days from the date of their arrival for any symptoms of Covid-19 like fever, cough, cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, etc and immediately seek medical consultation without fail or call Apthamitra helpline 14410,” said the new circular issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary to Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department.

Meanwhile, inter-state travellers need not register themselves on the Seva Sindhu portal. They will also not be subjected to mandatory medical check-up at the entry of the state borders or bus, airport or rail stations upon arrival. The 14-day quarantine or isolation and testing protocol is also being withdrawn with this circular.

“This revised Circular shall apply to all inter-state travellers arriving in Karnataka from all States/UTs including business travellers, students, labourers coming for work, transit travellers, etc. irrespective of their purpose of visit or duration of stay in the state. Deputy Commissioners of all Districts / Commissioner, BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) are hereby instructed to implement this with immediate effect and without any deviations at district levels,” the circular said.

Meanwhile, the state Monday reported 5851 new Covid positive cases, pushing the total to 2,83,665. The state also recorded 130 Covid-related deaths, taking the total to 4810.

Bengaluru had 1918 new Covid cases and 26 coronavirus-related deaths. Belagavi recorded 319 cases followed by Ballari (306), Koppala (271) and Shivamogga (220).