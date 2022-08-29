Bengaluru-Mysuru highway completely submerged amid heavy downpour; pics surface

Photo: Screen grab

Large parts of the prestigious highway that was to connect the capital city of Bengaluru to the Heritage City of Mysuru went underwater due to an unprecedented downpour in Ramanagara district – the place where the Bollywood superhit Sholay was shot.

The highway was set to open to the public in October this year and passes through Ramanagara.

In an incident, a private bus got stuck partially in the flooded rainwaters and passengers had to be evacuated from the vehicle. In another incident, a water tanker was washed away in a flooded river. Cars and scooters too went underwater without a trace.

Ramanagara district witnessed a record 134 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours that started Sunday.

Superintendent of Police of Ramangara K Santosh Babu said in a statement that “Heavy rains in the Ramanagara district have caused numerous lakes to overflow, fill up, and flood the National Highway between Bangalore and Mysore. It is requested that travel via the Mysuru route or Bengaluru- Kunigal -Mysuru route.”

In addition to Ramanagara, a yellow warning has also been issued in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, and Kolar districts of Karnataka.

The sugarcane district of Mandya also witnessed heavy rains damaging crops.

