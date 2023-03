Karnataka: Labourers feared trapped under debris after mudslide incident in Dakshina Kannada | ANI

A few labourers are feared to be being trapped under debris after a mudslide incident during the construction of a wall of a house in Sullia of Dakshina Kannada district.

A search and rescue operation is underway.

