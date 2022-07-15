Karnataka: Kerur communal clash victim's relative refuses Rs 2L cash compensation; throws it back at Siddaramaiah

Karnataka: Kerur communal clash victim's relative refuses Rs 2 lac cash compensation; throws it back at Siddaramaiah | IANS

A victim of communal clash in Karnataka refused to take Rs 2 lakh as compensation and threw the money at opposition leader Siddaramaiah's vehicle in Bagalkot district on July 15, Friday.

The incident happened during the Congress MLA's tour who represents Badami constituency in the district. He had gone to meet the persons injured in a communal clash who were admitted to a hospital in Kerur town.

The injured persons belonging to the minority community were admitted to the Asheervada hospital in the town. He gave Rs 2 lakh compensation to the four injured persons.

However, the victims and their families refused to take the money and urged him to help improve the law and order situation in the town.

A family member of the injured person said that she wants peace not money. Though Siddaramaiah sitting in his vehicle tried to console her by holding her hand, she did not budge and threw the money at his vehicle.

On July 6, Kerur town witnessed a communal clash following the stabbing of a member of the Hindu Jagaran Vedike. Arun Kattimani was stabbed for objecting to eve teasing.

His two friends were also attacked by the miscreants. This led to a clash between the groups and five persons from the Muslim community were injured in the incident.

The police have arrested 18 persons in connection with the incident and are searching for another 15 accused.