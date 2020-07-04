Karnataka judge expunges remarks on rape victim

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court’s Justice Krishna S Dixit has expunged his controversial observations made in a bail order in a rape case after the state government filed a petition requesting the same.

It may be recalled that Justice Dixit kicked up a row on June 17 while granting advance bail to a rape accused when he observed that it was “unbecoming of a woman to fall asleep after rape”. He made this observation while hearing a rape case of a 42-year-old HR manager, where the woman is said to have fallen asleep after the incident of rape occurred.

In his controversial observation, Justice Dixit had said, “The explanation offered by the complainant that after the perpetration of the act she was tired and fell asleep, is unbecoming of an Indian woman; that is not the way our women react when they are ravished.”

His remarks upset lawyers, activists and journalists across the country. The state government later filed a petition requesting that the observations be expunged as it could adversely affect the investigation.

“Taking note of the contents of respondent-State’s application which is supported by the accompanying affidavit and also the No Objection tendered by the petitioner-accused thereto, I deem it appropriate to expunge the last four lines occurring in para No. 3(c) at page 4 of the subject judgment dated 22-06-2020, as sought for at para 5 of the said Application, the rest having been retained intact,” Deccan Herald quoted Justice Krishna Dixit’s order passed on Friday.