Karnataka: Issue of Mathura and Kashi not over for Hindus, injustice done to our religious places, says BJP MLA Arvind Bellad

For Hindus, the issue of Mathura and Kashi is not over. We feel that injustice was done to our places of great religious importance, said Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Arvind Bellad.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Bellad said, "For Hindus, that issue of Mathura and Kashi is not over. We, as Hindus, feel that injustice was done to our places of great religious importance. That should be corrected and justice needs to be done at Mathura and Varanasi as well." The BJP MLA further informed that the party will hold a one-month long Bhavya Kashi-Divya Kashi program in the district to mark Kashi Vishwanath Dham inauguration on Monday.

"Arrangements will be made to view the inauguration program live in various places at Mandal level by installing LED TV in Hubli," Bellad said.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple has been decked up before the inauguration of redevelopment works by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 01:50 PM IST