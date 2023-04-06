 Karnataka: Irked over questions about eating chicken curry, Mangaluru man kills son
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKarnataka: Irked over questions about eating chicken curry, Mangaluru man kills son

Karnataka: Irked over questions about eating chicken curry, Mangaluru man kills son

The victim has been identified as Shivaram, who was killed during a verbal duel with his father, Sheena, over the issue of getting to eat homemade chicken curry.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka: Irked over questions about eating chicken curry, Mangaluru man kills son | Representative Image

Mangaluru: A 32-year-old man died after his enraged father allegedly hit him with a wooden club for quarrelling over not getting to taste a dish made at home in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened at Guttigar in Sullia taluk of the district on Tuesday, they said.

The victim has been identified as Shivaram, who was killed during a verbal duel with his father, Sheena, over the issue of getting to eat homemade chicken curry.

Read Also
Haryana: Woman returns from Canada to meet lover, he murders, buries her in Sonipat; body found a...
article-image

Sources said the chicken curry prepared in the house was gobbled up by Shivaram's father by the time he returned home. The son picked up a quarrel with his father, who in a fit of rage, hit Shivaram with a wooden club, resulting in his death.

Subrahmanya police, who rushed to the spot, arrested the accused. The deceased is survived by his wife and two children.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Opposition MPs take out 'Tiranga March' on last day of Budget session in Delhi

WATCH: Opposition MPs take out 'Tiranga March' on last day of Budget session in Delhi

UK's first lady Akshata Murthy sits with family at Padma Awards, later moved to front row next to...

UK's first lady Akshata Murthy sits with family at Padma Awards, later moved to front row next to...

Karnataka: Irked over questions about eating chicken curry, Mangaluru man kills son

Karnataka: Irked over questions about eating chicken curry, Mangaluru man kills son

Delhi HC rejects AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

Delhi HC rejects AAP leader Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

Kerala Train Fire: Police criticised for 'lax security' while taking accused Shahrukh Saifi from...

Kerala Train Fire: Police criticised for 'lax security' while taking accused Shahrukh Saifi from...