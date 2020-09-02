Karnataka IPS officer accidentally shoots himself

Bengaluru

Senior Karnataka IPS officer RP Sharma, 59, Wednesday accidentally shot himself and was rushed to a local hospital. He is currently the Director General of Police Housing Corporation.

“It's an accidental fire at home. He has given in his own handwriting. He is fine, conscious and interacting,” Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told the media.

Sharma was last in the news in 2018 when he had criticised the Siddaramaiah government for interfering in the functioning of the police department. The government promptly took disciplinary action against him after his letter was leaked.

In 2017, Sharma had gained popularity by removing many encroachments built on stormwater drains and other government/public lands. A top cop said Sharma was suffering from multiple health ailments.