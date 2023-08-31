 Karnataka: Injured Elephant Fatally Attacks Forest Department Member During Anaesthesia Attempt, Visuals Surface
Karnataka: Injured Elephant Fatally Attacks Forest Department Member During Anaesthesia Attempt, Visuals Surface

The Forest Department sharpshooter, identified as Venkatesh, approached the injured elephant, affectionately called Bheema, in Sakleshpur when the tragdey struck.

article-image
A member of Karnataka's forest department was killed by a wounded elephant on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the Alur region when the staff member attempted to tranquilise the wounded elephant.

The Forest Department sharpshooter, identified as Venkatesh, approached the injured elephant, affectionately called Bheema, in Sakleshpur. Bheema had to be administered a dose of anesthetic following his injuries sustained from an earlier encounter with other wild elephants.

Distressed Bheema's roaming caught the attention of concerned local residents. Fearing for the well-being of both the elephant and the safety of the community, Venkatesh tried to assist the injured elephant.

However, tragedy struck after Bheema reacted aggressively and attacked Venkatesh. He was then rushed to the Hassan District Hospital, however, Venkatesh's life could not be saved.

The forest authorities had initially treated Bheema for his injuries on August 25, following the altercation with other wild elephants. However, as its condition deteriorated, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests approved further treatment for the distressed animal.

