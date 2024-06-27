Karnataka: Indian Coast Guard Conducts Pollution Response Seminar And Mock Drill |

Headquarters, No.3 Coast Guard District (Karnataka) conducted Pollution Response Seminar, Workshop, Tabletop exercise & Mock drill/ on 25-26 Jun 24 in coordination with NMPA, MRPL, NITK Surathkal, CMFRI, Mangalore SEZ and other Oil Handling Agencies at New Mangalore. The two days exercise was aimed to provide a platform to discuss the techniques to clean up oil spill and review the contingency planning framework, strategy, and policies at working level, including implementation of existing relevant Legislation.

Deputy Inspector General Praveen Kumar Mishra, TM, Commander, Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 3 (Karnataka) inaugurated the seminar. In the keynote address, the Commander highlighted the importance of preparatory measures to counter any unforeseen incidents and efficiency to undertake counter measures in the shortest possible time can be achieved through sustained trained and persistent efforts.

The seminar/workshop was attended by the representatives from MRPL, NMPA, HPCL, IOCL, NITK Suratkal, Mangalore SEZ, CMFRI, INCOIS and Karwar port. Demonstration of oil spill response equipment in coordination with NMPA and MRPL was conducted onboard MV Aqua Marine. Indian Coast Guard ships Rajdoot and C-448 also participated in mock drill for practical sharing of knowledge with stake holders.