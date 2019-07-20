Karnataka: IMD issues red alert for Kodagu, heavy rains for next 3 days

Kodagu (Karnataka): A "Red Alert" has been issued for the Kodagu district by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), forecasting heavy rains for next three days.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the hilly district is likely to observe very heavy rainfall between July 20 and July 23. "A red alert has been issued as the district may receive around 206 mm and above rainfall from 20 July to 23 July," said IMD in an official statement. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea as there will be low visibility and high tide.