Karnataka Hijab row: Was she provoked to say 'Allah-hu-Akbar', BC Nagesh on viral video

As the hijab row in Karnataka has taken a political turn, the state Education Minister BC Nagesh in Wednesday commented on the video of a burqa-clad student confronting a group of men harassing her at the PES College in Karnataka's Mandya district and asked whether the girl was provoked to chant 'Allah-hu-Akbar'.

"The students did not want to gherao the girl who was coming outside the college in Mandya. No other student was around her when she shouted Allah-hu-Akbar. Was she provoked? Can't encourage Allah-hu-Akbar or Jai Shri Ram on the campus," the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"No one can take law and order into their hands. The government will not spare any miscreant," the minister had said earlier in the day.

Videos of the confrontation at the Mandya pre-University college were widely shared yesterday amid the escalating row over the use of hijab in educational institutions.

Muskan, a second-year B.Com student at PES College in Mandya, faced a crowd shouting slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' against her which made her the face of self-defence and shouted 'Allah-hu-Akbar'

Talking about the day of the incident seen in the video, Muskan says, “I was going to submit assignments, even before entering my college some Muslim girl students were harassed for wearing hijab, she was crying. Coming here to study, my college allows me to wear these clothes. Only 10% of the students in the crowd were from my college, rest were outsiders. The way they were behaving bothered me and I replied.“

Video of the Karnataka student shouting 'Allah hu Akbar' at a mob outside her college in the Mandya district rocked social media. The video shows a mob of saffron shawl wearing men heckling her for coming to college wearing the burqa.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:30 PM IST