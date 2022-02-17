Karnataka hijab row: Students of Udupi girl's college walk hand in hand as classes resume; see pics

Amid the Karnataka row, students of Girls Govt pre-university College in Udupi on Thursday were seen walking hand-in-hand on their way to school, as high-school classes resumed in the state.

Students of Girls Govt pre-university College in Udupi on their way to school, as high-school classes resume in Karnataka#HijabRow pic.twitter.com/sGBzVnlS19 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2022

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed a group of girls walking hand in hand with a hijab clad student.

Meanwhile, The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing petitions challenging the ban on hijab in some educational institutions in the state, on the fourth day.

The court will resume its session today, Feb 17, at 2:30 pm to hear the rest of the writ petitions.

On Friday, Feb 11, the court requested the state to re-open the educational institutions at the earliest and has restrained students from wearing any sort of religious clothes in classrooms, regardless of their faith, while the matter is pending hearing.

