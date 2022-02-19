Karnataka hijab row: School principal denies suspension of 58 students after reports emerge

A Karnataka school principal has denied the suspension of 58 students who were allegedly protesting in Shivamogga district against the hijab restrictions, after some reports emerged regarding the same, India Today reported

Reports of 58 students from a school in Shiralkoppa talluk of Shivamogga district having been suspended for agitating against not being permitted to wear Hijab had surfaced recently.

India Today reported the DC of Shivamogga denied all such reports. He further added that he even contacted the principal asking for the suspension orders to be submitted to his office, but the principal denied issuing such orders.

The DC said that action will only be taken against students if they act unruly.

Meanwhile, other protesters have also been booked for offending prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC.

For the last three days, the police and tehsildar have been informing the students about the rules.

On Thursday, cases were logged against nine people for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the Shivamogga district authority under Section 144 of the CrPC.

They had hold protests against the PU College officials in the district headquarter town for not allowing the Muslim girls with Burqa into the campus.

