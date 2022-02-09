Karnataka Hijab row: 'Sad to see youth of India divided', says Former Lok Sabha MP Divya Spandana

Muslim students wearing hijab being denied access from Karnataka classrooms has become one of the top concerns today. However, several videos hinted that the protests comprised the youth who were seen divided over religion.

Commenting on the underlying issue of Karnataka Hijab row, Former Lok Sabha MP Divya Spandana from the State and the Indian actress Divya Spandana took to Twitter and said, "...Sad to see the youth of India divided." She expressed her disappointment and aslo shared a video from the protes where youth can be seen on the streets of Karnataka with saffron flags and shawls raising slogans against the group of female Muslim students.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 02:11 PM IST